Violent ‘megalomaniac’ Sinwar takes Hamas on even more radical path
Summer Said , Rory Jones , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 09 Oct 2024, 10:38 AM IST
SummaryThe architect of the 7 October attacks on Israel has revived the practice of suicide bombings to achieve the group’s goals.
After Yahya Sinwar, the man responsible for launching the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, took full control of Hamas over the summer, Arab intelligence officials say he sent a directive to a senior operative: Now is the time to revive suicide bombings.
