Viral Video: B-2 bombers, F-35 jets soar overhead as Trump, Putin meet at tarmac in Alaska — ‘Absolutely incredible’

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, were surrounded by American F-22 fighter jets and B-2 Stealth bombers as they met on the tarmac at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska. After Trump and Putin shook hands, the jet roared across the skies, proceeding towards The "Beast."

In choreographed drama, the two leaders arrived in their respective presidential jets and descended on the tarmac of an air base, with Trump clapping as Putin stepped on Western soil for the first time since ordering the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, news agency AFP reported.

US military might was on display with a B-2 stealth bomber flying overhead, as a reporter shouted audibly to Putin, "Will you stop killing civilians?

In a video widely circulated on social media, Russian President Putin could be seen looking up as aircraft that recently struck Iranian nuclear facilities (B-2 Stealth bombers) flew overhead with F-35 escorts.

"Absolutely incredible," one social media user exclaimed while sharing the video on social media.

Putin, undaunted, grinned widely as Trump took the unusual step of escorting him into "The Beast," the secure US presidential limousine, before a meeting in a room before a screen that said — in English only — "Pursuing Peace."