A worker who was trapped inside a medieval tower that partially collapsed during renovation work at the fortified tower house has died in the heart of Italy’s capital. Despite lengthy rescue operations, the man – a Romanian national – breathed his last in the ambulance. The Romanian foreign ministry said he was pronounced dead at 12:20 am and was among the workers pulled from the rubble. One other worker is said to be in a critical condition.

Advertisement

“Resuscitation attempts were made for about an hour to save Octay Stroici,” Italian news agency ANSA reported, citing the Umberto I hospital.

He had been helping to renovate the Torre dei Conti - which partially collapsed shortly before midday on Monday, sending rubble into the street and a thick white cloud of dust into the air.

The tower, located in a bustling area near the Imperial Forum and just a short distance from the Colosseum — Italy’s most visited landmark — partially collapsed twice on Monday.

About an hour and a half after the first incident, a second partial collapse sent more clouds of dust into the air.

Following the initial collapse, firefighters managed to “put up some protection” around a trapped worker, which ultimately shielded him during the second collapse, according to Rome Prefect Lamberto Giannini.

Advertisement

One worker who was inside during the first collapse told AFP that he managed to escape through a balcony. “It was not safe. I just want to go home,” said the man, 67-year-old Ottaviano, his uniform covered in white dust.

The Torre dei Conti, which dates back to the early 13th century, was undergoing restoration funded by the European Union.

According to the Rome Directorate of Cultural Heritage, the collapses damaged part of the buttress, the tower’s base, a section of the stairwell, and the roof. The restoration phase, launched in June 2025 and including asbestos removal, was nearly complete.

An earlier safety analysis carried out before the renovation confirmed the “necessary safety conditions” for the project to proceed, the directorate said.

Advertisement

In the aftermath, tensions rose after Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova linked the accident to Italy’s stance on Ukraine, saying on Telegram:

“As long as the Italian government keeps uselessly wasting taxpayers’ money, all of Italy will collapse, from the economy to its towers.”