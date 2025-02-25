During his United States visit, French President Emmanuel Macron disagreed with President Donald Trump on key issues related to the Russia-Ukraine war. As Macron ‘fact-checked’ Trump on his claims of US funding to the war, his statement sparked a social media frenzy.

The French President also opposed the US President’s call for compensation from Ukraine. Several social media users trolled Donald Trump, while Emmanuel Macron continued to disagree with him with his well-articulated words at the Oval Office in Washington.

Macron also objected to Donald Trump’s demand for compensation from Ukraine for the war and said, “Russia must compensate for the war”. He even condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin for the Bucha massacre in Ukraine in 2022.

Macron fact-checks Donald Trump on US aid to Ukraine for war | Watch video Videos of the two leaders’ media addresses went viral on social media. Many users cheered for Emmanuel Macron and trolled Donald Trump online.

When the two leaders were discussing their countries’ aid to Ukraine for the war, Donald Trump reiterated that the US is spending much more money on the war in Ukraine than other countries in Europe.

Macron didn’t take a second and was seen touching Trump’s arm; later, he carefully corrected the US president’s claim that Europe had delivered all of its aid as loans.

Emmanuel Macron is attempting to capitalise on the friendly ties between France and the US. During a day of talks between the two leaders, Trump and Macron showed a friendly rapport based on years of good ties.

But Macron made clear he disagreed with Trump on some key issues as they marked three years since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Social media trolls Trump as Macron disagrees with US Prez Disagreements between Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump didn't go unnotice on social media where netizens trolled the US President. A section of users also criticised Macron for his statements.

“Macron's sharp, principled stance in the Oval Office—supporting Ukraine, challenging Putin, and fact-checking Trump—shows true leadership. Trump’s rambling and deference to Russia just prove he’s out of his depth on the global stage,” wrote a user on X.

“Wow, listen to how Macron is correcting Donald Trump. It's embarrassing; none of these leaders are taking his nonsense anymore [sic],” read another comment.

“Can we keep macron and ditch the dumpster diver [sic].”

“Oh man demolished! wow! [sic]”

“It's great to see Donold squirm here [sic]”

“Destroyed.. ...you commies are something else!! [sic]”