The quake’s epicentre was located 30 kilometres west of Port Vila, the country’s largest city, at a depth of 57 kilometres. It was followed by a 5.5-magnitude aftershock near the same region, further intensifying the situation.

The earthquake caused significant destruction in Port Vila. Videos circulating on social media showed collapsed buildings, damaged cars and debris scattered on the streets. One video also displayed a damaged structure that houses several diplomatic missions, including those of the United States, Britain, France and New Zealand.

New Zealand's Foreign Ministry confirmed structural damage to the building and stated that efforts to account for their High Commission staff were underway.

A video of the earthquake shows people and a scared dog running around inside a car repair shop. The footage has gone viral, having been viewed more than 62,000 times. Social media users have commented on the viral video.

Many social media users seemed worried about the "poor dog".

“Hope everyone is ok! Poor dog was so scared," wrote one user while another wrote, “so scary like a bomb."

“It looks like there was an aftershock too, based on the white fridge looking thing in the center and the sliding wall on the right," came from another user.

Tsunami warning The tremor triggered a tsunami warning, which authorities withdrew within two hours. However, communication lines remained disrupted for hours, leaving official updates scarce.

Reports of casualties and widespread damage began emerging through social media and fragmented phone calls.

Local journalist Dan McGarry, based in Port Vila, shared that he had spoken to a police officer who mentioned at least one death, AP reported. McGarry also described chaotic scenes outside Vila Central Hospital, where he witnessed three injured individuals in distress on gurneys.

Doctors were reportedly working "as fast as they could" at an outdoor triage centre near the emergency ward to manage the rising number of patients, AP added.

(With AP inputs)