Viral video shows former US VP Al Gore tearing into Donald Trump, calls him ‘threat… who seeks power at all costs’

A video showing former United States Vice President and environmentalist Al Gore tearing into US President Donald Trump has gained traction on social media, amassing over 2.77 lakh views till time of writing.

The viral video showed Al Gore calling Donald Trump a “threat” that the country's founding fathers intended the Constitution to protect against, adding that the US president is someone who seeks power.

What did Al Gore say about Donald Trump? “Our constitution, written by our founders, is intended to protect us against a threat identical to Donald Trump, someone who seeks power at all costs to get more power!” Al Gore said.

“I understand very well why it is wrong to compare Adolf Hitler's Third Reich to any other movement. It was uniquely evil. Full stop. I get it. But there are important lessons from the history of that emergent evil. And here is one that I regard as essential,” he added.

Al Gore compares Trump administration to Nazi Germany Al Gore added that he saw similarities between the Trump administration's policies and that of Nazi Germany. He feels that an example of this can be found in the learnings from a group of philosophers who escaped Hitler's regime and returned post World War II to “perform a kind of moral autopsy on the Third Reich”.

“The most famous of the so-called Frankfurt School of philosophers was a man named Jürgen Habermas. He described how the Nazis ‘attacked the very heart of the distinction Between true and false’. The Trump administration is insisting on trying to create their own preferred version of reality. They say Ukraine attacked Russia, and expect us to believe it. At home, they attack heroes who have defended our nation in war and against cyberattacks as traitors,” Gore accused.

WATCH: Al Gore tears into Donald Trump

Why is this video going viral? Al Gore, who is also a Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2007 for his work on climate change, was speaking at the SF Climate Week at San Francisco's Exploratorium in April 2025.

Notably, Donald Trump has also made a bid for the Nobel Peace Prize, claiming he “stopped” multiple wars across the globe. So far, three sitting US presidents have won the Nobel Peace Prize: Theodore Roosevelt in 1906, Woodrow Wilson in 1919 and Barack Obama in 2009. Jimmy Carter won the prize in 2002, 20 years after his term, and Al Gore received the prize in 2007.

The comments came originally on the back of Donald Trump's “drill baby, drill!” encouragement for oil drilling but have gained traction now again amid the controversial Jeffrey Epstein files released by the US Justice Department and allegations of a cover up by the Trump administration.

The Trump administration has come under heavy criticism for releasing only a partial tranche of the so-called “Epstein Files”, with much of the information and documents redacted. The reason given for the black spaces was that the authorities are conducting extensive review of the materials and need to protect Epstein's victims.

