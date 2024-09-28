A news anchor of Al-Mayadeen—the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese Media Network—on Saturday broke into tears on-air while broadcasting the news of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's death in an Israeli Airstrike.

Human emotions are not restricted by place and time; it can burst out anytime, anywhere. A news anchor of Al-Mayadeen—the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese Media Network—on Saturday broke into tears on-air while broadcasting the news of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's death in an Israeli Airstrike. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video of the news anchor being choked back tears while reporting the demise of Hezbollah’s secretary general has now gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, the Al-Mayadeen news anchor can be seen struggling to compose herself while delivering the announcement of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's death in an Israeli Airstrike. The news anchor can be seen overwhelmed with emotion. Her voice cracked while she spoke about Nasrallah's death. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hassan Nasrallah killed Hezbollah, the Islamist group in Lebanon, today confirmed the killing of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in an airstrike by Israel on the group's headquarters in Beirut on Friday.

Hezbollah, in a statement said Nasrallah “has joined his great immortal martyr comrades." The confirmation came just a few hours after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)—commonly known as Tzahal—announced the killing of the powerful Islamist leader, after carrying out a large-scale attack on Lebanon the day before in ‘Operation New Order.’

Taking to microblogging plateform X (formerly known as Twitter), IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani posted, “Hassan Nasrallah is dead." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IDF said the Hezbollah chief was killed on Friday as fighter jets conducted a “targeted strike" on Hezbollah’s headquarters in Beirut.

After announcing the death of its beloved leader, the armed Islamist group in Lebanon said it will continue its battle against Israel "in support of Gaza and Palestine, and in defence of Lebanon and its steadfast and honourable people".

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was one of the most influential figures in the Middle East. He led the Islamist group for more than three decades and played a key role in transforming Hezbollah into a major military and political force group in the region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}