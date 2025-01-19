A viral video captured a mother dog in Istanbul carrying her unconscious puppy to a vet, showcasing maternal love. Her swift action was crucial in saving its life, touching hearts worldwide.

A mother's love triumphs over all, be it humans or animals! A true example was seen in a heartwarming viral video circulating on social media, in which a worried mother dog carried her unconscious puppy to a veterinary clinic.

In the incident, reportedly from Turkey's Istanbul, the “hero" mom dog's run to the veterinarian helped save her pup’s life.

According to Sky News, the puppy was hypothermic, i.e. its core body temperature had dropped, and its body was losing heat faster than it could produce it, causing a dangerously low body temperature.

Sharing the heartwarming video, Sky News wrote: “This mother dog is a hero. She carried her unconscious, hypothermic puppy to a veterinary clinic in Istanbul to get it some much needed help."

The viral Instagram video has melted the hearts of netizens around the globe and has garnered over 1.3 million views on social media.

Check out the touching video here:

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens were moved by the mother dog's quick thinking that helped save the life of her puppy and hoped that these stray dogs find a forever loving home.

Several users even highlighted that it was normal for Istanbul dogs to be this clever, while others hailed the Turkish vets for selflessly treating the stray dogs.

"One of the best parts of Istanbul is how much people love and care for animals," a user said.

“This is the kind of news I pay the internet for!" another added.

“Oh my god! the mother dogs are very smart, please help them safe," a user prayed.

"Dogs are the best beings," said a user.

“Istanbul dogs are of different breeds those guys take can metro and train and return back home in peace. 100% facts," a user pointed out.

“Omg ... and well done to those kind people helping," a user wrote praising the vets.

"The Turkish vets are heroes to treat strays for free and to care for them," another user added.