Viral Video: Nepal's finance minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel chased, kicked and beaten; runs for life amid Gen Z protests

Nepal's Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel was reportedly chased, kicked and beaten amid the Gen Z protests in the nation, which turned violent on Tuesday, September 9, killing 19, and injuring over 300.

In a video that has now gone viral, the nation's Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel was seen frantically running. Midway through his escape, one protestor kicks him suddenly that sends the Nepal FM stumbling to the ground. For a moment he falters – then quickly scrambles back to his feet – continuing to run in a desperate attempt to outrun the angry mob.

LiveMint could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Protests in Nepal Earlier in the day, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli tendered his resignation from his post in the wake of the protests that have gripped the nation since Monday, September 8.

On Tuesday, the Nepali Army, along with heads of other security agencies, issued a joint appeal calling on protesters to show restraint and seek resolution through dialogue.

The Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) has been fully closed following escalating demonstrations, as per The Himalayan Times.

Why the protests? The Gen Z's protest in Nepal stems from a social media ban in the country.

On September 4, the Nepal government announced a sweeping ban on 26 social media platforms – including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and X – after the companies failed to comply with a deadline to register locally, appoint grievance handlers, and remove flagged content, reported The Hindu.

The social media ban sparked widespread anger at the nation's government. About 90% of Nepal's 30 million people use the internet, according to a Reuters report.

As per the Kathmandu Post, Gen-Z’s frustration isn’t just about losing Instagram reels. It’s about years of corruption, nepotism, and broken promises. Nepal protests - What has happened so far The restrictions were lifted Monday night but the protests have continued due to the alleged corruption of the government.

The Kathmandu District Administration Office announced a curfew inside the Ring Road from 8:30 am until further notice – covering areas such as Balkumari Bridge, Koteshwar, Sinamangal, Gaushala among others.

