Viral Video: Nepal's finance minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel chased, kicked and beaten; runs for life amid Gen Z protests

Nepal's Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel was reportedly chased, kicked and beaten amid the Gen Z protests in the nation, which turned violent on Tuesday, September 9, killing 19, and injuring over 300.
In a video that has now gone viral, the nation's Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel was seen frantically running. Midway through his escape, one protestor kicks him suddenly that sends the Nepal FM stumbling to the ground. For a moment he falters – then quickly scrambles back to his feet – continuing to run in a desperate attempt to outrun the angry mob.
LiveMint could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
Earlier in the day, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli tendered his resignation from his post in the wake of the protests that have gripped the nation since Monday, September 8.
On Tuesday, the Nepali Army, along with heads of other security agencies, issued a joint appeal calling on protesters to show restraint and seek resolution through dialogue.
The Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) has been fully closed following escalating demonstrations, as per The Himalayan Times.