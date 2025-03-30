Viral video: Putin’s limousine worth $357,000 engulfed in flames after Zelensky’s ‘die soon’ remark | Watch

A luxury limousine from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official car fleet exploded in central Moscow, according to The Sun. This incident has raised concerns about Putin’s safety and fueled speculation about potential internal threats within the Kremlin and failed assassination attempts.

According to the UK tabloid Express, the vehicle was owned by Putin’s Presidential Property Management Department and is a $357,000 Aurus Senat. In the footage, commuters can be seen running away from the blaze as firefighters work to extinguish the flames.

The £275,000 Aurus Senat, a symbol of Russia’s political elite, was seen engulfed in flames near the FSB headquarters in Lubyanka. Witnesses reported that the fire started in the engine and quickly spread inside the car. People from nearby restaurants rushed to assist before emergency services arrived. Videos captured thick black smoke rising from the vehicle, with visible damage at the rear.

According to The Sun, the cause of the explosion remains unclear, and no injuries have been reported so far.

‘Vladimir Putin will die soon’: Zelensky amid Russia-Ukraine war The explosion occurred just days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky predicted that Russia might face a significant setback in the ongoing war, amid rumors about Putin’s declining health.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently made a striking statement about the ongoing war, declaring, "Vladimir Putin will die soon," calling it a "fact," according to The Mirror. He further added, “It will come to an end,” while urging the United States to “stay strong” and maintain pressure on Moscow to halt its aggression. Advertisement

Vladimir Putin will die soon.

There is something fundamentally wrong with him medically.

Sir Richard Dearlove, the former head of M16, once said, “There is something fundamentally wrong with him medically….Probably Parkinson’s which of course has different representations, different variations, different seriousness.”

Kremlin has dismissed all rumours surrounding Vladimir Putin's health.