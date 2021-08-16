Sahraa Karimi, one of Afghanistan 's most prominent women filmmakers, shared a video of what happened in Kabul as the Taliban entered the Afghan capital.

In the video shared on Instagram, Karimi could be seen running amid chaos on the street of Kabul. "This is not a clip from a scary movie, This is the reality in Kabul. Last week the city hosted a film festival & now they running away for their lives. Heartbreaking to watch but the world is do nothing," Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad wrote sharing the video on Twitter.

The video went viral online along with the message that the filmmaker posted a few days ago appealing to all the film communities in the world.

Sahraa Karimi was the first woman to be appointed as the director-general of state-run Afghan Film.

She said that she had no plans to leave. "I will not abandon my country until the last moment," she said in a video posted on Twitter, wiping away tears.

She said that she went to a bank to get some money, but the bank was closed and was being evacuated. "I still cannot believe this happened, who did happen. Please pray for us, I am calling again. Hey ppl of this big world, please do not be silent, they are coming to kill us," she Afghan filmmaker wrote on Twitter.

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has shared a social media appeal from Sahraa Karimi. Anurag took to his Instagram handle and shared an open letter from the filmmaker.

In it, she had talked about the atrocities faced by the people of Afghanistan and urged everyone to spread her message widely. In the caption of his post, Anurag wrote, "Pls share it far and wide..."

Karimi began her letter, by writing, "I write to you with a broken heart and a deep hope that you can join me in protecting my beautiful people, especially filmmakers from the Taliban. In the last few weeks, the Taliban have gained control of so many provinces. They have massacred our people, they kidnapped many children, they sold girls as child brides to their men, they murdered a woman for her attire..."

She also added an appeal to everyone to raise their voice. Karimi wrote, "The media, governments, and the world humanitarian organizations are conveniently silent as if this 'Peace deal' with the Taliban was ever legitimate. It was never legitimate. Recognizing them gave them the confidence to come back to power. Taliban has been brutalizing our people throughout the entire process of the talks. Everything that I have worked so hard to build as a filmmaker in my country is at risk of falling."

"Please help us get this world to not abandon Afghanistan. Please help us before the Taliban take over Kabul. We have such little time, maybe days," Karimi concluded the letter.

