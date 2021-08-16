She also added an appeal to everyone to raise their voice. Karimi wrote, "The media, governments, and the world humanitarian organizations are conveniently silent as if this 'Peace deal' with the Taliban was ever legitimate. It was never legitimate. Recognizing them gave them the confidence to come back to power. Taliban has been brutalizing our people throughout the entire process of the talks. Everything that I have worked so hard to build as a filmmaker in my country is at risk of falling."