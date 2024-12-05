South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law was overturned after lawmakers voted against it amid protests. Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung attempted to enter parliament to vote against the measure, which drew significant media attention

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stunned the world after he imposed martial law. His attempt was foiled after South Korea's lawmakers voted down the measure and forced him to take a U-turn. The martial law announcement also resulted in massive protests and drama.

Hours after Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law announcement, the opposition party's South Korean National Assembly leader, Lee Jae-myung, climbed the fence of the parliament to get inside on Wednesday. Lee Jaye was live on YouTube throughout when he climbed the wall and jumped to enter the building.

South Korean leader jumps parliament wall | Watch video The South Korean leader then tried to participate and vote against the president's motion for martial law. Social media users have been widely sharing Lee Jaye's video, where he can be seen climbing the fence and then jumping inside the parliament premises.

Why did Lee Jae-myung jumped parliament boundary after martial law declaration? As soon as the South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol announced the imposition of martial law, several lawmakers began storming to the National Assembly in an attempt to establish a quorum and hold a vote.

Lee Jae-myung had narrowly lost to Yoon in the 2022 presidential election. He climbed the parliament boundary and entered into the building in an attempt to vote against President's martial law announcement.

In his car, the Democratic Party politician urges Koreans to converge on parliament to help lawmakers get inside, saying: "The National Assembly must vote to lift martial law," reported Bloomberg.

Seoul's allies were alarmed -- Washington said it found out via television -- and the opposition quickly filed an impeachment motion saying Yoon "gravely violated the constitution and the law". A vote is set for Saturday at around 7:00 pm (1000 GMT).