As Russia's aggression through the ‘special military offensive’ enters its fifteenth day, a video has become viral on social media, where Ukrainian bomb disposal unit is seen disarming a Russian bomb with bare hands and a water bottle.

Several narratives of bravery on the part of Ukrainian have been circulated in the past couple of week. A Ukrainian was caught on camera clearing the path for his country's army vehicles, by carrying a land mine in his bare hands to the side of the road.

Many Ukrainians have sent their families away and stayed back themselves, volunteering to defend their country. This comes at a time, when Russian mothers have complained that they have been unable to contact their sons in military sparking rumors that Vladimir Putin has deployed conscripted military to fight in Ukraine.

Putin on Thursday confirmed the news.

Ukraine also accused Russia of ‘war crime’ over a devastating attack on a children's hospital in the besieged port of Mariupol that killed three including a child.

At least 17 staff are injured with footage showing the wounded streaming from the destroyed building past burning cars and a giant crater.

In this viral video one can witness a weapons expert disarming a Russian bomb with their bare hands and just a bottle of water.

The men's act of bravery has garnered praise worldwide, as they risk their lives to pull the act. Meanwhile, photos and videos have shown Ukrainians fearlessly standing in front of tanks, confronting Russian soldiers and taking up arms to defend their land.

Director of Syria and Countering Terrorism and Extremism programs at the Middle East Institute, Charles Lister, shared the video on his Twitter account.

“This #Russia-dropped bomb would flatten a building — and yet these #Ukraine EODs defuse it with 2 hands and a bottle of water, while shells audibly land nearby. Mind boggling bravery" read his tweet.

This #Russia-dropped bomb would flatten a building — and yet these #Ukraine EODs defuse it with 2 hands and a bottle of water, while shells audibly land nearby.



Mind boggling bravery.

Shelling and bombing noises can be heard int he videos' background.

Lister also highlighted the fact that the bomb dropped by Russia in Ukraine had the potential to ‘flatten a building’.

Terming the Ukrainian men as ‘nerves of steel’ Nick Stylianou, a journalist for Sky News, explained the experts were using water to prevent static discharge. He lauded them for having 'nerves of steel'.

"Ukrainian disposal experts diffuse an unexploded Russian bomb, while shells rain down around them. The water is to prevent static discharge. Steady hands, nerves of steel," wrote Nick Stylianou on Twitter.

Ukrainian disposal experts diffuse an unexploded Russian bomb, while shells rain down around them. The water is to prevent static discharge. Steady hands, nerves of steel #Ukraine:

Earlier this week a story also emerged where a Ukrainian Grandma, was confirmed to have drowned a Russian drone with a jar of pickled tomatoes. Yes that's right- PICKLED TOMATOES!

Update, everyone. Our media found that lady. The story is proved. With a small correction: it was pickled TOMATOES. pic.twitter.com/UV5mqAEWLQ — Liubov Tsybulska (@TsybulskaLiubov) March 7, 2022

The story was tracked by a Ukrainian news website Liga.net, which went on to interview the woman in a bid to find the truth.

Although she didn't wish to be identified anything other than Olena, she made it clear that she threw a jar of tomatoes and not pickled cucumbers at the drone. Latest reports now say the woman has no plans of leaving Kyiv anytime soon. She wants to stay back and fight for her country.

Olena and her husband proceeded to smash the drone to ensure it didn't fly again. Later, they cleared up the debris. "It was tomatoes. don't know where all those fables about cucumbers came from," Olena told the website.

