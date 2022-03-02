Russian military on Wednesday claimed to have taken control of Ukraine's Kherson as they intensified the attack on Ukraine.

Several stories of bravery are doing the rounds amid the war-like situation.

In one such event, a video went viral on social media platforms where a Ukrainian man is seen carrying a mine, which he found on the road, with his bare hands to a place far away in order to clear the road for Ukrainian military to pass through.

The video was shared by Ukraine’s independent English-language news media agency The New Voice of Ukraine.

Watch the video here

A Ukrainian in Berdyansk spotted a mine on the road and didn't wait around for a bomb disposal unit - at great risk to life and limb, he removed the mine, clearing the way for the Ukrainian military. pic.twitter.com/iC9ZTrixlC — The New Voice of Ukraine (@NewVoiceUkraine) February 27, 2022

The brave man took the mine in his hand and carried it to the side of the road without waiting for a bomb disposal unit. The act posed great risk to his life and limb.

The man is seen carrying the mine to a place far way from the road as he is holding onto the mine, and one can hear large vehicles pass by in the background.

Ukrainians said they were fighting on in the first sizeable city Russia claimed to have seized, while Moscow stepped up its lethal bombardment of major population centres that its invasion force has so far failed to tame.

Russia also destroyed the administrative building and the regional police headquarters in Kharkiv on Wednesday.

Russian forces also said they had captured a Ukrainian port as Russian and Ukrainian troops battled for another urban centre and President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow wanted to "erase" his country.

According to latest reports from emergency services four killed, nine have been left wounded in Kharkiv.

