In one such event, a video went viral on social media platforms where a Ukrainian man is seen carrying a mine, which he found on the road, with his bare hands to a place far away in order to clear the road for Ukrainian military to pass through.
The video was shared by Ukraine’s independent English-language news media agency The New Voice of Ukraine.
Watch the video here
A Ukrainian in Berdyansk spotted a mine on the road and didn't wait around for a bomb disposal unit - at great risk to life and limb, he removed the mine, clearing the way for the Ukrainian military. pic.twitter.com/iC9ZTrixlC
Ukrainians said they were fighting on in the first sizeable city Russia claimed to have seized, while Moscow stepped up its lethal bombardment of major population centres that its invasion force has so far failed to tame.
Russia also destroyed the administrative building and the regional police headquarters in Kharkiv on Wednesday.
Russian forces also said they had captured a Ukrainian port as Russian and Ukrainian troops battled for another urban centre and President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow wanted to "erase" his country.
According to latest reports from emergency services four killed, nine have been left wounded in Kharkiv.
