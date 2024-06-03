CCTV Tower maintenance workers face perilous windstorms in Beijing, with a video attracting over 1.1 million views and sparking safety concerns.

The footage capturing the sudden windstorm in China's Beijing depicts how routine cleaning operations became a terrifying ordeal for the crew members.

In the viral video, workers grapple with the wind's strength, swinging dangerously on their ropes high above the ground. The video vividly illustrates the relentless power of the wind as it sweeps through the city.

Newspaper Shanghai Daily posted on X: “High-altitude maintenance workers were seen swaying in the strong winds outside the CCTV Headquarters in Beijing's Central Business District on Thursday. Hoping for their safety."

Watch the video here:

As an iconic landmark in Beijing, the CCTV Tower rises to 234 meters and covers an expansive area of 473,000 square meters.

At the same time, the National Weather Service issued numerous alerts as thunderstorms and powerful winds battered the capital. These gusts were accompanied by light rainfall, and the city remained under a red alert due to the blistering temperatures.

A user commented, "Damn it, you can't work in this type of work when it's windy and rainy." Another one wrote, "Kind of like Mad Max."

A user wrote, "This costs extra money!" Other one raised concern asking, "Don't you check the weather forecast for this kind of work?"

Some netizens termed it "dangerous", and others said, "If the rope gets on your neck, it's game over."

As of the time of writing, the video documenting the dramatic windstorm incident has garnered over 1.1 million views, attracted 462 comments, been reposted 799 times, and received 4.6k likes.

