Viral video: Woman slaps security officer at Prophet’s Mosque in Saudi Arabia’s Medina, probe launched

  • A viral video shows a woman slapping a security officer at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina after he blocked her from entering a restricted area. The officer slapped her back twice before others intervened. Police confirmed the incident was handled and is under investigation.

Livemint
Published30 Mar 2025, 07:17 PM IST
Medina Police confirmed legal procedures were followed and launched an investigation. No further details have been released.
A video showing a violent altercation between a woman and a security officer at the Prophet’s mosque in Saudi Arabia's Medina has gone viral, sparking widespread discussion on social media.

A burqa-clad woman was caught on camera slapping a security officer inside Masjid an-Nabawi. The woman was attempting to enter a restricted area when the officer tried to stop her.

In the video, the woman is seen walking briskly as the guard instructs her to stop. He then stands in front of her, preventing access beyond the barricades. When he signals for her to take another route, she attempts to bypass him. The confrontation escalates when the woman slaps the guard, prompting him to retaliate by slapping her twice before bystanders and other security personnel intervened.

Police response

Medina Police, as per multiple reports, issued a statement on Saturday confirming that the incident was immediately addressed. Authorities stated that all necessary legal procedures were followed in accordance with regulations.

Ongoing investigation

Police officials have launched an investigation into the matter. “The department is currently investigating the incident of a woman assaulting a security officer in the Prophet’s Mosque while he was performing his duties and is completing the necessary legal procedures,” authorities stated as per reports.

No further details released

Authorities have not disclosed the woman’s nationality or provided further details regarding the altercation. More information may emerge as the investigation progresses.

First Published:30 Mar 2025, 07:17 PM IST
