Virginia Giuffre’s family on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest over Epstein files allegations: ‘No one is above the law’

Virginia Giuffre’s family said they feel a sense of justice following the reported arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, declaring that “no one is above the law – not even royalty.”

Giuffre was one of the most prominent accusers of disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein and alleged that she had been sexually trafficked to Prince Andrew when she was a teenager.

In 2022, Andrew settled a civil lawsuit filed by Giuffre in the United States. The settlement did not include an admission of liability.

Giuffre died by suicide in April 2025 at the age of 41.

In a statement released on Thursday morning (February 19) to The Guardian, the family thanked UK authorities for their investigation.

“At last, today our broken hearts have been lifted with the news that no one is above the law – not even royalty.

On behalf of our sister, we extend our gratitude to the UK’s Thames Valley Police in their investigation and arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

He was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you.”

Arrest over alleged misconduct in public office Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles III, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations he sent confidential government documents to Epstein.

The 66-year-old was arrested and questioned by detectives from Thames Valley Police, which said earlier this month it was assessing claims that he had passed documents to the late convicted sex offender while working as a trade envoy.

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.

We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

Police confirmed that Andrew is in custody. His office did not respond to requests for comment.

He has always denied wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and previously said he regretted their friendship.

King Charles: ‘The law must take its course’ King Charles said he had learned of the arrest “with the deepest concern” and pledged cooperation with authorities.

“I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office,” the King said.

“Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

The arrest marks the most serious scandal of the King’s reign and makes Andrew the first senior royal to be arrested in this manner.

Epstein files and fresh complaint The latest development follows the release of millions of pages of US government documents relating to Epstein, who was convicted in 2008 of soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Reports suggested Andrew had forwarded official trip reports in 2010, including documents relating to Vietnam and Singapore, to Epstein.

Andrew was reported to police by the anti-monarchy campaign group Republic following the document release. Thames Valley Police and the Crown Prosecution Service previously said discussions were ongoing, describing the case as involving “particular complexities” due to the nature of the common law offence.