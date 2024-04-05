A group of Republicans has introduced legislation to rename Virginia's Dulles International Airport after former US President Donald Trump. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bill is sponsored by Republican Guy Reschenthaler. In a post on the X, he wrote, "Freedom. Prosperity. Strength. That’s what America stood for under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump — the best president of my lifetime. And that’s why I’m introducing legislation to rename Dulles as the Donald J. Trump International Airport".

Democrats have called the proposed law 'ridiculous' to rename the airport.

Abigail Anne Spanberger, US representative from Virginia's 7th congressional district wrote, "This idea is ridiculous, but sadly real". She said that Congress instead should focus on reauthorizing the Federal Aviation Administration and passing foreign aid.

Former Representative Denver Riggleman said on X that the filing of the bill was no April Fools' joke. "No sane VA rep would support it. If you want to 'sycophant' stick to your damn airports," he said.

The bill has at least six co-sponsors, but is not on track to become law as Republican support in the House is uncertain and the Democrats control the Senate and the White House, AP news agency said.

The draft bill would require the name change in any law, regulation, map, document, or other official record.

About Dulles International Airport Dulles Airport, which opened in 1962, was named after John Foster Dulles, who served as secretary of state under President Dwight D Eisenhower from 1953 to 1959. Whereas a smaller airport in the city is named after former president Ronald Reagan.

The US White House is only about 27 miles from Dulles airport. According to the website Air Advisor, Dulles is the fourth-largest airport in the United States in terms of land size. Last year, Dulles handled almost 25 million travellers between domestic and international travel.

