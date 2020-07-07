Virus impact: Fed official sees signs that US economic activity is levelling off

Economic activity in parts of the the U.S. is showing signs of leveling off amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases, according to Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic.“There are a couple of things that we are seeing and some of them are troubling and might suggest that the trajectory of this recovery is going to be a bit bumpier than it might be otherwise," Bostic said in an interview with the Financial Times published Tuesday. “We’re watching this very closely, trying to understand exactly what’s happening."

High-frequency data had shown a "levelling off" of economic activity both in terms of business openings and mobility, he told the newspaper.

The U.S. has seen a pickup in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, forcing some states to re-impose restrictions and threatening the recovery in the world’s largest economy. The Atlanta Fed covers a region that includes some the worst-hit areas, such as Florida.

Bostic suggested that more economic support for small businesses may be needed, saying that “the longer this goes without them getting relief, the more likely that they’re not going to be able to survive, and so all the jobs associated with that will move from the temporary column into permanent column and that will be extremely painful."

He declined to be drawn on the prospect of more monetary stimulus from the Fed, saying it’s unclear how the economy is being transformed.

“I do worry that circumstances are going to be very different in the future than they are now," he said in the interview. “I want to be careful about being too presumptuous about where we’re going to be. All this uncertainty is definitely in my mind."

California, Texas and Florida are all among two dozen U.S. states reporting high infection rates as a percentage of diagnostic tests conducted over the past week, an alarming sign of a virus still spreading largely unchecked throughout much of the country.

The U.S. death toll from the virus has topped 130,000.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

