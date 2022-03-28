Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday took to Twitter to inform that “supposedly" has Covid-19 again, “but almost no symptoms."

“Covid-19 is the virus of Theseus. How many gene changes before it’s not Covid-19 anymore? I supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms," wrote Musk.

Covid-19 is the virus of Theseus.



How many gene changes before it’s not Covid-19 anymore?



— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2022

Musk was recently seen dancing and joking with fans as he oversaw the handover of Tesla's first German-made cars at its Gruenhide plant in Germany last week.

He had in November 2020 also said that he ‘most likely’ has a moderate case of Covid-19.

"Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of covid. My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise, since a coronavirus is a type of cold," the Tesla CEO had written.

He did not mention whether the results were from polymerase chain reaction tests, which are more accurate than rapid tests.

"A little up & down. Feels just like a regular cold, but more body achy & cloudy head than coughing/sneezing," he wrote in reply to a user asking about symptoms.

