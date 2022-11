One of the greatest worldwide events since the COVID-19 epidemic, the FIFA World Cup 2022 will draw about 1.2 million spectators from around the globe to Qatar. Now, experts have warned that football fans in Qatar may be at risk of catching the “Camel Flu".

The WHO-backed experts have warned that the FIFA World Cup 2022 may attract Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), more commonly known as Camel Flu, which can be deadlier than COVID-19. The disease was first identified in Saudi Arabia in 2012.

Fever, coughing, and shortness of breath are common MERS symptoms. Although pneumonia is common, MERS patients may not always get the illness. Diarrhoea and other gastrointestinal symptoms have also been noted in MERS patients. The mortality rate of the disease is a whopping 35%.

Also Read: This new mask will detect coronavirus and alert you on mobile in 10 minutes

Because the camel flu virus is zoonotic, it may spread between humans and animals. According to studies, contact with an infected person, whether direct or indirect, can result in human infection. Travellers to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022 have also been warned not to touch camels, which are thought to be the source of the deadly infection. Camel rides and safari vacations are still being advertised by tourism businesses in Qatar.

Researchers have discovered that the large crowd at the FIFA World Cup 2022 unavoidably poses potential infectious disease risks for the players, the fans, the locals and the countries of the team's origin. The adoption of any trade, travel, or entrance screening measures connected to MERS-CoV is not advised by the WHO. MERS was recently named by the WHO as one of the viruses with the potential to start a pandemic in the future.

Also Read: Don’t panic, says govt panel while advising coronavirus-appropriate behaviour amid rising cases

Despite the fact that Qatar has prepared its health system for such an event, the study notes the importance of ongoing observation and research on the spread of illnesses. Visitors attending the event should follow the guidelines for safe food and drink consumption, it stated, and be up to date on their normal vaccines to reduce the dangers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author