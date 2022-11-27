Virus scare in Qatar: FIFA World Cup 2022 fans at risk of Camel flu infection

Virus scare in Qatar: FIFA World Cup 2022 fans at risk of Camel flu infection1 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Experts have warned that the FIFA World Cup 2022 may attract Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), more commonly known as Camel Flu.
One of the greatest worldwide events since the COVID-19 epidemic, the FIFA World Cup 2022 will draw about 1.2 million spectators from around the globe to Qatar. Now, experts have warned that football fans in Qatar may be at risk of catching the “Camel Flu".
The WHO-backed experts have warned that the FIFA World Cup 2022 may attract Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), more commonly known as Camel Flu, which can be deadlier than COVID-19. The disease was first identified in Saudi Arabia in 2012.
Fever, coughing, and shortness of breath are common MERS symptoms. Although pneumonia is common, MERS patients may not always get the illness. Diarrhoea and other gastrointestinal symptoms have also been noted in MERS patients. The mortality rate of the disease is a whopping 35%.
Because the camel flu virus is zoonotic, it may spread between humans and animals. According to studies, contact with an infected person, whether direct or indirect, can result in human infection. Travellers to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022 have also been warned not to touch camels, which are thought to be the source of the deadly infection. Camel rides and safari vacations are still being advertised by tourism businesses in Qatar.
Researchers have discovered that the large crowd at the FIFA World Cup 2022 unavoidably poses potential infectious disease risks for the players, the fans, the locals and the countries of the team's origin. The adoption of any trade, travel, or entrance screening measures connected to MERS-CoV is not advised by the WHO. MERS was recently named by the WHO as one of the viruses with the potential to start a pandemic in the future.
Despite the fact that Qatar has prepared its health system for such an event, the study notes the importance of ongoing observation and research on the spread of illnesses. Visitors attending the event should follow the guidelines for safe food and drink consumption, it stated, and be up to date on their normal vaccines to reduce the dangers.
