Virus wrecks once-in-a-lifetime job chance for Japan’s new grads

The lasting consequences of that “employment ice age" have prompted calls for more job mobility. Economists say a less rigid career progression would be better for the country’s economy, which grew just 8.8% over the past 10 years before the pandemic broke. It also adds flexibility for hiring companies and ambitious employees. “Having a hiring system where companies hire throughout the year is beneficial for both the employer as well as those being recruited," said Atsushi Takeda, chief economist at Itochu Corp.