Viruses ‘watch’ us to decide when to attack: Study2 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 06:39 AM IST
According to recent studies, viruses are taking use of their abilities to keep an eye on their surroundings.
According to recent studies, viruses are taking use of their abilities to keep an eye on their surroundings.
Listen to this article
Viruses decide when to remain dormant inside their hosts and when to grow and break out, destroying the host cell, utilising information from their environment. According to recent findings, viruses take advantage of their abilities to observe their surroundings. However, one of the authors warned that in the future "we could exploit it to their detriment".