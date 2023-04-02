Visit THESE 'less-explored travel destinations' before they become popular

Visit THESE 'less-explored travel destinations' before they become popular2 min read . 10:07 AM IST
Baku and Almaty with convenient access and easy visas are popular new emerging destinations
The travel industry is experiencing a surge in demand for both domestic and international travel, particularly for the summer season. There has been a four-fold increase in demand for long-haul travel and a three-fold increase in short-haul and domestic travel compared to the previous year, a Thomas Cook (India) report cited. As much as there is a demand for traditionally popular destinations, many are flocking to less explored places. Here's a look at top travel trends for 2023, including the popular long, mid and short-haul destinations, and also emerging travel destinations.
Europe remains the most popular destination with demand up by over 300%, followed by Southeast Asia's Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia, with Vietnam and Cambodia also seeing strong demand, Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa - Thomas Cook (India), said
“Other destinations like Maldives, Mauritius, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al-Khaimah, Australia, New Zealand, Turkiye, South Africa, Iceland, and Rhodes Island in Greece are also seeing strong re-emergence."
Baku and Almaty with convenient access and easy visas are popular new emerging destinations, Kale said and added, “Notably, Japan and South Korea are experiencing significant growth in travel for the Cherry Blossom season."
Top domestic locations include Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Goa, Andaman, and the North East, as well as Bhutan in the Indian subcontinent.
Spiritual tourism continues to witness uptick with Char Dham and Do Dham leading customer preferences. Biking trips, safari holidays and domestic cruises are witnessing spike in customer interest, added Daniel D’Souza, President & Country Head - Holidays, SOTC Travel
Kale also pointed out, multi-generational families, young professionals, couples, and groups of friends are among the top travelers celebrating special occasions and holidays.
Despite increased airfares and room rates, and we are witnessing high demand emerging from not only India’s metros, but also mini metros, tier 2-3 cities. Our data trends indicate high interest for experiential holidays, short getaways, domestic cruises and spiritual travel, added D’Souza
Customers are also showing an unprecedented appetite for luxury travel and unique experiences.
