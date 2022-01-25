Visiting Abu Dhabi? Vaccinated tourists need no boosters to enter. Read here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The tourism-specific change comes as confusion swirls around entry rules for Abu Dhabi, which has taken a more stringent approach to containing the coronavirus
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
DUBAI :
Revising their previously issued travel curbs, the authorities of United Arab Emirates on Tuesday issued new directives where they removed the strictures that vaccinated tourists do not need to show proof of a booster shot to cross into Abu Dhabi.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
DUBAI :
Revising their previously issued travel curbs, the authorities of United Arab Emirates on Tuesday issued new directives where they removed the strictures that vaccinated tourists do not need to show proof of a booster shot to cross into Abu Dhabi.
Earlier the authorities had mentioned that visitors need to posses the green pass which would be issued via an official app if only the person has had the third booster jab.
This nre directive only applies to visitors entering Abu DHabi. the citizens and residents of the emirate still need to get the booster dose of vaccine against the novel coronavirus.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This nre directive only applies to visitors entering Abu DHabi. the citizens and residents of the emirate still need to get the booster dose of vaccine against the novel coronavirus.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The tourism-specific change comes as confusion swirls around entry rules for Abu Dhabi, which has taken a more stringent approach to containing the coronavirus than its freewheeling neighbor, Dubai.
The tourism-specific change comes as confusion swirls around entry rules for Abu Dhabi, which has taken a more stringent approach to containing the coronavirus than its freewheeling neighbor, Dubai.
The pandemic has prompted Abu Dhabi to erect a hard border with Dubai, forcing all drivers to come to a halt for vaccination and COVID checks on what once had been a wide, empty highway before the virus struck.
The pandemic has prompted Abu Dhabi to erect a hard border with Dubai, forcing all drivers to come to a halt for vaccination and COVID checks on what once had been a wide, empty highway before the virus struck.
Ever-changing requirements have caused some headaches for commuters, with drivers from Dubai who had not received booster shots unexpectedly turned away from the capital last week. The emirate later clarified that all citizens and residents seeking entry must now show proof of a booster shot to be considered fully vaccinated and maintain a “green status" on the government health app.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Ever-changing requirements have caused some headaches for commuters, with drivers from Dubai who had not received booster shots unexpectedly turned away from the capital last week. The emirate later clarified that all citizens and residents seeking entry must now show proof of a booster shot to be considered fully vaccinated and maintain a “green status" on the government health app.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The updated Abu Dhabi tourism website now says that the new rule does not apply to international visitors, who may enter the city-state if they have received both doses. State media reported the update on Monday.
The updated Abu Dhabi tourism website now says that the new rule does not apply to international visitors, who may enter the city-state if they have received both doses. State media reported the update on Monday.
All visitors, whether residents or tourists, also must present a negative virus test taken within the last two weeks to gain entry to the capital and to its public places, including malls and gyms.