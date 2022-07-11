Visiting Hong Kong? Authorities mull movement restrictions as Covid-19 cases

Hong Kong authorities are planning to implement a health code system, similar to that of mainland China, that would restrict the movements of those infected with Covid-19 and overseas arrivals as the city battled its fifth and worst outbreak that infected over a million people and killed over 9,000
Hong Kong authorities are planning to implement a health code system, similar to that of mainland China, that would restrict the movements of those infected with Covid-19 and overseas arrivals as the city battled its fifth and worst outbreak that infected over a million people and killed over 9,000.
Besides issuing electronic wristbands for those in home isolation to ensure that they stay quarantined, the authorities plan to update the Covid-19 risk-exposure app LeaveHomeSafe, news agency AP reported.
Now the citizens would require to register by name and the colour code will restrict the movement of infected residents and their close contacts, the news agency said.
Hong Kong health secretary Lo Chung-Mau said the app would be updated soon and that it would help to enforce quarantine orders for people required to isolate at home.
The system is very similar to that of mainland China, in which a red code completely restricts a person’s movement, a yellow code is for partial restriction, while a green code means freedom of movement.
The health secretary said if the system is implemented, real-name registration would be required and those who test positive for COVID-19 would be given a red code “to identify those who have been infected" and prevent them from interacting with the community.
Earlier, the citizens were not required to register with their personal details, and the app was used only to enter venues and display vaccination records.
All arrivals into Hong Kong are still mandated to do one week of hotel quarantine and comply with frequent testing orders, including stool samples for babies and a raft of forms.
Authorities are now considering to reduce the current hotel quarantine for incoming travelers, and moving part of it to home isolation and health monitoring.
All incoming travelers may be issued yellow health codes. They will not be allowed to remove their masks or enter high-risk premises such as hospitals and elderly care homes to prevent community outbreak.
Hong Kong has reported more than 1.2 million coronavirus infections and around 9,400 deaths. Authorities reported 2,863 new cases on Monday.
Hong Kong recorded over 2,800 cases on Monday, as well as seven deaths.
