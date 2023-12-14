Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was questioned about his Hindu faith during the CNN Townhall on Thursday. Gunny Mitchell, a voter in Iowa asked, “What do you say to those who say to you that you cannot be our president because your religion is not what our founding fathers based our country on." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I am a Hindu. I won't fake my identity. Hinduism and Christianity share the same value set in common," Vivek Ramaswamy asserted.

He said, "Based on my religious beliefs, I understand that every person is here for a reason and it is our moral obligation to fulfill that reason because God lives within each of us, even though God works through us in various ways, we are all equal."

"My upbringing was quite conventional. My parents taught me that marriages are sacred, families are the cornerstone of society, abstinence before marriage is a viable option when things don't work out, and adultery is wrong. that enjoying life's pleasures requires giving something up. Are those values not from elsewhere?" the US presidential candidate added.

Ramaswamy said he was not the right choice to promote Christianity. “Would I be the best president to spread Christianity through this country," he asked, saying he would not be the perfect choice for that.

The Indian-American entrepreneur assured he would stand for the values that America was founded on. "My job will be to make faith, and patriotism cool in this country."

Ramaswamy has made an effort to allay any worries voters might have about his religious background during his recent rallies. Taking into account that a sizable portion of Republicans are evangelical Christians. He frequently brings up biblical tales, such as one from the Book of Isaiah, as he did at the town hall on Wednesday.

The Ohio businessman persisted in endorsing his conspiracy theories that align with the views of Donald Trump and the far-right.

