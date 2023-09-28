Vivek Ramaswamy calls for end of birthright citizenship for kids of illegal immigrants

Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy, a candidate for the in the 2024 presidential polls, has called for the end of birthright citizenship for children born in the United States with parents who entered illegally into the country

He was speaking during the second Republican debate of the 2024 election cycle at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California on Thursday.

“I favour ending birthright citizenship for the kids of illegal immigrants in this country," Ramaswamy said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Now, the left will howl about the Constitution and the 14th Amendment. The difference between me and them is I've actually read the 14th Amendment," he said.

“What it says is that all persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the laws and jurisdiction thereof are citizens. So nobody believes that the kid of a Mexican diplomat in this country enjoys birthright citizenship," he added.

What the netizens are saying? The video of Vivek Ramaswamy making the statement was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Collin Rug, received mixed reactions with 4.2 Million views, 37.5K likes and 4,334 retweets since posted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Vivek, it's crucial to remember that every child deserves a fair shot at a future. Let's work towards comprehensive immigration reform that balances compassion and the rule of law," commented a user.

“This is a terrible view point," one user replied. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Makes 💯 sense. He clearly mentions kids of ‘illegal’ immigrants not immigrants who came here legally and then had kids thereafter. As an immigrant myself I think this does solve a huge blank check incentive which would cost us billions in healthcare and other services. Bold statement but a needed step," another user commented.

“I completely disagree with this policy. It is not the fault of children that their parents entered our country illegally. They have a birth right to citizenship. I would go so far to say that it is God who has given them that right. None can take that away" wrote another user.

“This would de-incentivize people from entering illegally and take the legal route, as many other immigrants do. Not a bad idea." “He might get my vote for that one reason alone," one user said {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Facts! It needs to end. He’s got my attention now. I’m tired of paying for all these illegals to live on my taxes. They qualify for 4K a month in California if they request “autism" status. Fill out the paperwork and get one pediatrician to sign it. You wonder why there’s such a rise statistically. They have to be Hispanic to get it. It needs to end. Equalize the playing field across the board. We have to pay and raise our kids on our own with no support. Why should my taxes go to your child? It’s a scam", another user commented.

