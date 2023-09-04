Vivek Ramaswamy claims he will pardon Donald Trump, says ‘Don’t wan't to see US becoming…'1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 08:33 AM IST
If Trump is the nominee, I will support him; and if I am the president, I will pardon him: Ramaswamy
Indian American Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy that he will vote for Donald Trump if he becomes the party nominee and also cleared his intention to pardon Trump if he is elected as the next President of US.
