If Trump is the nominee, I will support him; and if I am the president, I will pardon him: Ramaswamy

Indian American Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy that he will vote for Donald Trump if he becomes the party nominee and also cleared his intention to pardon Trump if he is elected as the next President of US.

While talking to ABC News, Ramaswamy said, “If Donald Trump's the nominee -- yes, I will support him, and if I'm the president, yes, I will pardon him because that will help reunite the country. But it's not the most important thing I'm going to do as the next president. It is the table stakes for moving this country forward,"

Ramaswamy also once again reiterated that many of the charges against the 45th US President are politically motivated and set a detrimental precedent for the United States. He said,"I do not want to see us become a banana republic where the administrative police state uses police force to eliminate opponents from competition. That's not the way it works,"

Amidst their vigorous campaign efforts, both Trump and Ramaswamy have been expressing admiration for each other and have appeared to be less inclined to criticize each other's policies

He recently told Fox News that Donald Trump laid a “very good foundation" as the President, and he would take the ‘America First’ agenda further. The 38-year-old entrepreneur asserted that he and Trump are the only two ‘America First’ candidates.

Entrepreneur turned politician Ramaswamy had experienced a surge in his popularity ratings after an impressive performance in the inaugural primary presidential debate last month, reported PTI. He is now witnessing increased popularity as compared to the other Indian American rival and former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley.

While taking a potshot at the Biden-Harris administration Ramaswamy noted that he may have agreements with many of his Republican counterparts but any of them would be more effective than the current administration.

He said, “My bottom line is that I will vote for the person who I think is best positioned to move this country forward. I do not think that's Joe Biden. I do not think that is whichever other puppet, Kamala Harris or anybody else, that they roll out after Joe Biden,"

