Vivek Ramaswamy most favoured Republican Presidential candidate after Donald Trump, new poll shows1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 08:40 AM IST
Indian American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is now the most popular Republican Presidential candidate after former US President Donald Trump, a CNN poll showed. Surprisingly, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who was earlier seen as the chief rival to Trump has seen voting share decline significantly and is now in the 5th spot.