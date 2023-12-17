Vivek Ramaswamy hits 42 stops in a week, says ‘campaigning caffeine-free but energy comes from...’
Vivek Ramaswamy finds motivation in the energy of the crowds in Iowa, saying that the earnestness of the people who attend their events gives him energy.
Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-American Republican presidential candidate, led the 2024 campaign with 42 stops this week, the highest among candidates. And next week too, he is likely to maintain a rigorous schedule, hitting 38 more events.
