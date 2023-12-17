Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-American Republican presidential candidate, led the 2024 campaign with 42 stops this week, the highest among candidates. And next week too, he is likely to maintain a rigorous schedule, hitting 38 more events. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Acknowledging that there is a ‘logistically gruelling element’ to his schedule, the Ohio-based entrepreneur said it is the ‘energy of the crowds in Iowa’ that is keeping him motivated. The 38-year-old said that he is campaigning ‘caffeine-free’.

"I think the part that gives me energy is seeing how earnest so many of these people who have come to our events really are about our country," USA TODAY quoted Ramaswamy as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"And I'm doing my small part," Ramaswamy said. "And it feels like we're building a community in this campaign and a movement of a kind that I don't think we can build if we were just doing it via television or even social media."

"I would rather spend time with these caucusgoers and Pizza Ranches across the state, rather than being a cloistered mega-donor retreat," he added.

Here's how you spell luck: W-O-R-K Opening about his work ethic, Ramaswamy said, "Here's how you spell luck: W-O-R-K," Ramaswamy said. "It's always been a formula that has worked for me in my life, be it in my academic background, be it as a student, be it in my career, as a businessman and now on this journey." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While Ramaswamy's schedule may seem demanding, his team views it as necessary to be successful when voters start to choose candidates in less than a month.

"That's what it's gonna take to win," Tricia McLaughlin, senior advisor and communications director for Ramaswamy said. "That's what it's gonna take to, to surprise and shock the system."

Adding to it Ramaswamy told USA TODAY, “I am confident that's going to be the right way to get elected--not being insulated from the people we are representing, but in many ways, being responsive to the people we're representing." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.