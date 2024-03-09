Vivek Ramaswamy criticized the idea of banning TikTok, emphasizing the need to understand the deeper issues.

Vivek Ramaswamy once again spoke against the TikTok ban saying that ‘bashing the China-based social media platform is easy. Understanding the actual issue is harder’. Coming in support of Donald Trump, he noted that ‘the former president was right in opposing a legislative ban’ and further criticised ‘other Republic candidates’ saying ‘many people in professional politics say what they are supposed to say without thinking about the why’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He further opined, ‘what is the real concern about Tiktok, what is the addictive issue and it is not only Tiktok but a bunch of other social media platforms…’

He predicted, ‘Eventually other Republican candidates will join Tiktok too. But, if that happens, let's do it in a way that wins 2024 elections’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The comment comes as President Joe Biden said on Friday he would sign legislation that gives China's ByteDance about six months to divest the popular TikTok as his rival Donald Trump raised concerns about a ban of the service used by 170 million Americans.

The U.S. House of Representatives plans to vote on Tuesday or Wednesday of next week on the TikTok crackdown bill after a committee on Thursday unanimously approved the measure. "If they pass it, I'll sign it," Biden said {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Trump expressed objections to banning TikTok, saying on social media: "If you get rid of TikTok, Facebook ... will double their business," and added he does not want Facebook "doing better."

Tiktok discussion in third GOP presidential debate TikTok was the flashpoint at the third GOP presidential debate in November, with multiple candidates pledging to ban it if they become president.

Ramaswamy, who however spoke against the ban, had said the government should go further and ban “any U.S. company that actually transfers U.S. data to the Chinese." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the event, Ramaswamy took a shot at Nikki Haley, saying she has been critical of his TikTok use but that her own daughter uses TikTok and she should “take care of her family first."

Haley shot back: “Keep my daughter out of your voice… you’re just scum."

Meanwhile, Ron DeSantis said TikTok is “polluting the minds" of America’s young people and China is the top threat the U.S. faces. “In order to do that it’s not just military. It’s economic, and it’s cultural." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

