Vladimir Putin admits Russia's role in Azerbaijani plane crash for the 1st time, calls it a ‘tragedy’

Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia's involvement in the 2024 crash of an Azerbaijani passenger plane, labelling it a tragedy. The December 25 incident in Kazakhstan resulted in 38 fatalities among the 67 passengers and crew after the flight was diverted from Grozny.

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged for the first time on Thursday that his country was involved in the 2024 crash of an Azerbaijani passenger plane, calling it a “tragedy,” news agency reported AFP.

On 25 December, the Azerbaijan Airlines flight crashed in Kazakhstan, resulting in the deaths of 38 of the 67 passengers and crew on board. This occurred after it was diverted from its scheduled landing in the southern Russian city of Grozny.

Days after the crash, Putin apologised to Aliyev for what he described as a “tragic incident”, but he did not admit responsibility. Meanwhile, Aliyev criticised Moscow for attempting to “hush up” the event.

During a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Putin stated that Russia had launched two missiles to target Ukrainian drones on the morning of the incident and these missiles detonated “a few meters away” from the aircraft.

“The two missiles that were fired did not directly hit the aircraft. If that had happened, it would have crashed on the spot,” AFP quoted Putin as saying.

Russian air traffic controllers suggested the pilot try to land in Makhachkala, but he instead attempted to land at his home airport and then in Kazakhstan, where the plane eventually came to a stop, Putin noted.

“Russia will do everything necessary in such tragic cases to provide compensation and the actions of all officials will be legally assessed,” he said.

Aliyev earlier alleged that Russia was trying to hide the real reason behind the crash.

The report quoted the Kremlin's statement as indicating that he expressed gratitude to Putin on Thursday for his support and sharing “detailed information about the tragedy.”

Russia's air transport agency initially indicated that the Embraer 190 was diverted due to a bird strike.

Russia's handling of the incident dramatically soured relations with Azerbaijan, an oil-rich post-Soviet state with historically close links to Moscow.

