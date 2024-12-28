Azerbaijan Plane Crash: Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his apologies to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for what he described as a “tragic incident” following the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane in Kazakhstan that resulted in the deaths of 38 people. The flight, which was travelling from Baku to Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, diverted towards Kazakhstan and crashed while attempting to land. There were 29 survivors from the incident.

Azerbaijan Plane Crash The crash occurred on December 25, when the Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 aircraft was reportedly facing difficulties as it approached Grozny. According to initial reports, the plane attempted to land in Kazakhstan after being diverted due to adverse weather conditions.

Eyewitness accounts indicated that passengers heard loud noises on board as the aircraft circled over Grozny before it went down near Aktau, bursting into flames just three kilometres from the runway.

Speculation About Russia's Involvement In an official statement, the Kremlin noted that Russian air defense systems were firing near Grozny due to a Ukrainian drone strike at the time of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash, although it stopped short of confirming that these systems were responsible for downing the aircraft.

A US official and an Azerbaijani minister have suggested that external weaponry was involved, with assessments indicating that a Russian anti-aircraft system may have struck the plane during its flight.

Azerbaijan Airlines has reported that initial investigations point to “physical and technical external interference” as a potential cause of the crash. Survivors have recounted hearing explosions and feeling impacts during the flight, raising further questions about the circumstances leading up to the tragedy.

Russia Warns Against Hypotheses In light of the ongoing investigations, Russian officials have urged caution against jumping to conclusions regarding the cause of the crash. The Kremlin has stated that definitive answers will only emerge once a thorough investigation is completed. President Aliyev echoed this sentiment, stating it is too soon to speculate on the incident's causes.

