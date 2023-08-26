Vladimir Putin asks Wagner fighters to sign oath of allegiance after Yevgeny Prighozhin's reported death1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Kremlin has still not confirmed Yevgeny Prighozhin's death and has cited the need to wait for test results
In a bid to bring the mercenary group Wagner under its tight control, Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered its fighters to sign an oath of allegiance to the Russian state. The move comes after it was reported that the chief of the Wagner group Yevgeny Prighozhin had been killed in a deadly plane crash exactly after two months he led a mutiny against Moscow. The Kremlin has still not confirmed Yevgeny Prighozhin's death and has cited the need to wait for test results.