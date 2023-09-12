Vladimir Putin asks Zelensky to lift ban on talks between Russia and Ukraine as first step towards dialogue2 min read 12 Sep 2023, 08:47 PM IST
Russian President Putin urges Ukraine to withdraw its ban on talks with Russia as a first step towards dialogue.
As a first step towards dialogue, Ukraine must cancel the ban on negotiations imposed by President Zelensky, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Tuesday.
