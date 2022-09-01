Vladimir Putin brings India, China to Russia for war games defying US

India, which has previously attended the exercises, has avoided taking sides over Russia’s war in Ukraine, partly because of its reliance on Moscow as its main weapons supplier amid persistent border tensions with neighboring China and Pakistan. Still, the south Asian nation voted against Russia on the issue for the first time in a procedural vote last week at the United Nations Security Council that allowed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to address the body via video link.

