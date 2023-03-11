Vladimir Putin can use nuclear weapon to end Ukraine war: US Intel2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 09:12 AM IST
The US Intelligence Community asserted that the Ukraine war is reshaping the geo-political dynamics and the equations of China and Russia with the West are also going through a change.
The intelligence community of the United States believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin can use nuclear weapons to end the Ukraine war. The Annual Threat Assessment report released on Wednesday added that Putin may also drag the US-led West to the Ukraine war in an effort to win back public support.
