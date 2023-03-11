The intelligence community of the United States believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin can use nuclear weapons to end the Ukraine war. The Annual Threat Assessment report released on Wednesday added that Putin may also drag the US-led West to the Ukraine war in an effort to win back public support.

Putin's escalation may also delve from the larger opinion that the United States is using Ukraine as a proxy to weaken Russia, the report said, adding that the narrative around Ukraine's military successes is only a result of US and NATO intervention could presage further Russian escalation.

The US Intelligence Community asserted that the Ukraine war is reshaping the geo-political dynamics and the equations of China and Russia with the West are also going through a change.

It also added that how the conflict and its consequent geopolitical spillover will unfold remain highly certain. It claimed that the escalation of the conflict into a military confrontation between Russia and the West carries a risk that the world has not witnessed in decades.

Russia's recent missile attack across Ukraine cities

Russia launched a widespread missile attack on various cities in Ukraine on Thursday, primarily targeting energy infrastructure facilities. This was the first attack of such magnitude in three weeks. Although residential buildings were reportedly hit, Ukrainian officials have not confirmed any casualties yet.

Explosions and the blaring of air raid sirens shook Ukraine, particularly it's capital city of Kyiv, for several hours following the massive missile attack unleashed by Russia.

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, reported that explosions had occurred in the Holosiivskyi district, and emergency services were en route to the area to respond.

In eastern Ukraine, 15 missiles hit the city of Kharkiv and its surrounding northeastern region, damaging residential buildings.

According to the governor of Kharkiv, Oleh Syniehubov, more information about the extent of the damage and any casualties in Ukraine's second-largest city will be released soon.

As a result, Ukrainian Railways reported power outages in some areas, leading to delays of five trains by over an hour and 10 trains by over 30 minutes.

(With inputs from agencies)