Vladimir Putin compares Elon Musk to Soviet space program engineer Sergei Korolev, says he’s ‘crazy about Mars’

Putin, who was speaking on Russia's space policy at a meeting with students, said: ‘You know, there's a person who lives in the States, you could say that he's absolutely crazy about Mars’

Reuters
Published16 Apr 2025, 10:42 PM IST
Elon Musk, a top advisor to US President Donald Trump, has become increasingly vocal in his criticism of Ukraine, which has been fighting against Russia since 2022.
Elon Musk, a top advisor to US President Donald Trump, has become increasingly vocal in his criticism of Ukraine, which has been fighting against Russia since 2022.(REUTERS)

Moscow:Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised Elon Musk, comparing him to Sergei Korolev, the chief engineer behind the Soviet Union's space success in the 1950s and 1960s, state news agency TASS reported.

TASS cited Putin, who was speaking on Russia's space policy at a meeting with students, as saying: "You know, there's a person who lives in the States, you could say that he's absolutely crazy about Mars."

Also Read | Elon Musk will soon step back from govt role: Donald Trump tells Cabinet members

Musk and Korolev

It quoted him as drawing a comparison between Musk and Sergei Korolev, a Soviet engineer who was instrumental in the Soviet Union's success in sending Yuri Gagarin on the world's first crewed spaceflight in 1961.

According to TASS, Putin said: "Such people rarely appear in the human population, charged with a certain idea. Even though it may seem incredible to me today, after a time such ideas are often realised."

Putin has previously praised Musk, whose business interests include the SpaceX space technology company, as "an outstanding person".

 

Also Read | ‘I don’t like Elon Musk…’: Trump says Tesla CEO hasn’t been ‘treated properly’

Musk, a top advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, has become increasingly vocal in his criticism of Ukraine, which has been fighting against Russia since 2022, when the Kremlin ordered tens of thousands of troops into its neighbour's territory.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsWorldVladimir Putin compares Elon Musk to Soviet space program engineer Sergei Korolev, says he’s ‘crazy about Mars’
MoreLess
First Published:16 Apr 2025, 10:42 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.