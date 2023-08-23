Vladimir Putin congratulates India on successful Moon landing of Chandrayaan-31 min read 23 Aug 2023, 11:43 PM IST
Putin says the historic event is an evidence of India's impressive progress in the area of science and technology
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated India on Wednesday on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon. He said that the historic event is an evidence of India's impressive progressin the area of science and technology.
Russian ambassador to India Denis Alipov also congratulated the country on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon.
“Badhai Ho, Bharat! A historic triumph unfolds as #Chandrayaan3 lands flawlessly on the Moon's South Pole! Humanity's quest for space exploration takes a monumental leap forward. Kudos to the brilliant minds behind this remarkable feat!" Alipov wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).
After a flawless 41-day voyage, Chandrayaan-3 -- India's third Moon mission touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday.
India now has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the Moon surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.
The State Space Corporation of Russia, Roscosmos, also extended its congratulations to its Indian counterparts on the successful lunar mission.
“State Space Corporation Roscosmos would like to congratulate our Indian colleagues on the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft," said ANIquoting Roscosmos’ statement.
Last week, Russia's first lunar mission in nearly five decades, Luna-25, crashed into the Moon a day after it had spun into uncontrolled orbit. The Russian spacecraft was aiming to be the first ever to make a soft landing on the lunar south pole.