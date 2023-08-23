Vladimir Putin congratulates India on successful Moon landing of Chandrayaan-3

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated India on Wednesday on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon. He said that the historic event is an evidence of India's impressive progressin the area of science and technology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According tonews agencyANI citingRussian government,Putin hassent a congratulatory message toIndia's President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful Moon landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

"Please, accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the successful landing of the Indian space station Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon near its South Pole. This is a big step forward in space exploration and certainly a testament to the impressive progress made by India in the area of science and technology. Kindly convey my sincere congratulations and best wishes for new achievements to the leadership and staff of the Indian Space Research Organization," said the news agency quoting government of Russia.

Russian ambassador to India Denis Alipov also congratulated the country on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon.

"Badhai Ho, Bharat! A historic triumph unfolds as #Chandrayaan3 lands flawlessly on the Moon's South Pole! Humanity's quest for space exploration takes a monumental leap forward. Kudos to the brilliant minds behind this remarkable feat!" Alipov wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

After a flawless 41-day voyage, Chandrayaan-3 -- India's third Moon mission touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday.

India now has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the Moon surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

The State Space Corporation of Russia, Roscosmos, also extended its congratulations to its Indian counterparts on the successful lunar mission.

“State Space Corporation Roscosmos would like to congratulate our Indian colleagues on the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft," said ANIquoting Roscosmos’ statement.

Last week, Russia's first lunar mission in nearly five decades, Luna-25, crashed into the Moon a day after it had spun into uncontrolled orbit. The Russian spacecraft was aiming to be the first ever to make a soft landing on the lunar south pole.