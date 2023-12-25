Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is alive and being held in a prison north of the Arctic Circle, Reuters quoted his spokesperson as saying on Monday. This came weeks after contact with him was lost, just ahead of a presidential vote expected to easily hand Vladimir Putin a fifth term.

Navalny's spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said he was located in a prison colony in the town of Kharp, in the Yamalo-Nenets region about 1,900 kilometers (1,200 miles) northeast of Moscow. The district of Kharp, home to about 5,000 people, is located above the Arctic Circle, AFP reported.

Navalny's allies had earlier said his lawyers hadn't him since December 6 and raised the alarm about his fate. In a relief, Yarmysh said on Monday, “Alexei is alright."

Navalny is “fine — at least as much as possible after such a long stage" and a lawyer visited him, Yarmysh told The Associated Press.

Navalny, the most prominent foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is serving a 19-year sentence on charges of extremism. He had been imprisoned in the Vladimir region of central Russia, about 230 kilometers (140 miles) east of Moscow.

'The Polar Wolf'

Navalny's new home, known as "the Polar Wolf" colony, is considered to be one of the toughest prisons in Russia. Most prisoners there have been convicted of grave crimes. Winters are harsh - and temperatures are due to drop to around minus 28 Celsius there over the next week.

About 60 km (40 miles) north of the Arctic Circle, the prison was founded in the 1960s as part of what was once the GULAG system of forced Soviet labour camps, according to the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper.

"The conditions there are harsh, with a special regime in the permafrost," Leonid Volkov, an aide to Navalny, was quoted by Reuters as saying. He said it was difficult to communicate with prisoners held at the remote site.

“It is almost impossible to get to this colony; it is almost impossible to even send letters there. This is the highest possible level of isolation from the world," Navalny's chief strategist, Leonid Volkov, said on X.

Secrecy, ‘denied food’

Transfers within Russia's prison system are shrouded in secrecy and inmates can disappear from contact for several weeks, The Associated Press reported.

Navalny's team was particularly alarmed when he could not be found because he had been ill and reportedly was being denied food and kept in an unventilated cell.

Last month, Navalny lamented the terrible state of inmates' teeth in Russian prison. "Poor nutrition, a lack of solid food, lots of sweet stuff (the most affordable food), a lot of strong tea, smoking, and a complete absence of dental care do them in," he had said at the time.

Yarmysh said the transfer was connected with the campaign for the Russian presidential election in March.

“They deliberately sent him to this particular colony precisely in order to isolate Alexei as much as possible, so as not to give him any opportunity to communicate with the outside world," she said.

“This is all happening precisely because Alexei, despite the fact that he is in prison, is still the main opponent of Vladimir Putin ... It is not surprising that they began to transfer him to another colony right now, so that he could not interfere with Putin's campaign."

Navalny has been behind bars in Russia since January 2021, when he returned to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin. Before his arrest, he campaigned against official corruption and organized major anti-Kremlin protests.

He has since received three prison terms and spent months in isolation in Penal Colony No. 6 for alleged minor infractions. He has rejected all charges against him as politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!