'Missing' Putin critic Alexei Navalny found after nearly 3 weeks, in prison with 'highest possible level of isolation'
Alexei Navalny, the most prominent foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, had gone “missing” from prison in December. He is now being held in a prison north of the Arctic Circle, his spokesperson said on Monday.
