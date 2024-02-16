Vladimir Putin critic passes away in Russian prison — Who was Alexei Navalny?
Long time Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has passed away at a ‘special regime’ penal colony in Russia. The anti-corruption crusader — considered to be President Vladimir Putin's fiercest foe — had begun serving a 19-year sentence on charges of extremism after he returned to Moscow in 2021. News of his death was shared in an official statement by the Federal Penitentiary Service. However the politician's team said they had no confirmation of his death at this time.