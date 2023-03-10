Vladimir Putin, girlfriend live in secret 'golden palace' amid war with Ukraine

As the Ukraine-Russia war rages on, reports suggest that President Vladimir Putin and his family are residing in a luxurious ‘secret’ destination shrouded in security. According to the Proekt independent media group, the Russian leader is currently residing in a secret forest palace in Valdai with his partner - 39-year-old Alina Kabaeva and their children.

The report adds that the former gymnast has her own 'wooden mansion' in the area - built along the lines of the winter palace at St Petersburg. The golden house was reportedly built in 1996. Apart from their houses, the heavy security area also has a slew of amenities including a huge spa complex with a solarium, a cryo chamber, a 25-metre swimming pool, a hammam, a sauna, a mud room, massage baths, cosmetology and dentistry areas.

The couple reportedly live like royals and the President even has his own armoured train to ferry him to the lakeside hideout when he wishes. His partner meanwhile, can take a boat from her her house, crossing a small canal to access the huge classical palace.

Putin is rumoured to have been with his girlfriend since the early 2000s and reportedly share at least three children. The Russian President had divorced from his wife Lyudmila Ocheretnaya in 2013.

Meanwhile on the war front, Russian troops have intensified their attacks, killing several civilians. A barrage of more than 80 Russian missiles and a smaller number of exploding drones hit residential buildings and critical infrastructure across Ukraine on Thursday, killing six people and leaving hundreds of thousands without heat or electricity.