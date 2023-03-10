Vladimir Putin, girlfriend live in secret 'golden palace' amid war with Ukraine

Vladimir Putin, girlfriend live in secret 'golden palace' amid war with Ukraine1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 01:07 AM IST
The Russian leader is reportedly residing in a secret forest palace on Lake Valdai with his partner - 39-year-old gymnast Alina Kabaeva and their children.
As the Ukraine-Russia war rages on, reports suggest that President Vladimir Putin and his family are residing in a luxurious ‘secret’ destination shrouded in security. According to the Proekt independent media group, the Russian leader is currently residing in a secret forest palace in Valdai with his partner - 39-year-old Alina Kabaeva and their children.
