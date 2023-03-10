Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / World /  Vladimir Putin, girlfriend live in secret 'golden palace' amid war with Ukraine

Vladimir Putin, girlfriend live in secret 'golden palace' amid war with Ukraine

1 min read . 01:07 AM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to the head of Federal Financial Monitoring Service (Rosfinmonitoring) Yury Chikhanchin during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The Russian leader is reportedly residing in a secret forest palace on Lake Valdai with his partner - 39-year-old gymnast Alina Kabaeva and their children.

As the Ukraine-Russia war rages on, reports suggest that President Vladimir Putin and his family are residing in a luxurious ‘secret’ destination shrouded in security. According to the Proekt independent media group, the Russian leader is currently residing in a secret forest palace in Valdai with his partner - 39-year-old Alina Kabaeva and their children. 

As the Ukraine-Russia war rages on, reports suggest that President Vladimir Putin and his family are residing in a luxurious ‘secret’ destination shrouded in security. According to the Proekt independent media group, the Russian leader is currently residing in a secret forest palace in Valdai with his partner - 39-year-old Alina Kabaeva and their children. 

The report adds that the former gymnast has her own 'wooden mansion' in the area - built along the lines of the winter palace at St Petersburg. The golden house was reportedly built in 1996. Apart from their houses, the heavy security area also has a slew of amenities including a huge spa complex with a solarium, a cryo chamber, a 25-metre swimming pool, a hammam, a sauna, a mud room, massage baths, cosmetology and dentistry areas.

The report adds that the former gymnast has her own 'wooden mansion' in the area - built along the lines of the winter palace at St Petersburg. The golden house was reportedly built in 1996. Apart from their houses, the heavy security area also has a slew of amenities including a huge spa complex with a solarium, a cryo chamber, a 25-metre swimming pool, a hammam, a sauna, a mud room, massage baths, cosmetology and dentistry areas.

The couple reportedly live like royals and the President even has his own armoured train to ferry him to the lakeside hideout when he wishes. His partner meanwhile, can take a boat from her her house, crossing a small canal to access the huge classical palace.

The couple reportedly live like royals and the President even has his own armoured train to ferry him to the lakeside hideout when he wishes. His partner meanwhile, can take a boat from her her house, crossing a small canal to access the huge classical palace.

Putin is rumoured to have been with his girlfriend since the early 2000s and reportedly share at least three children. The Russian President had divorced from his wife Lyudmila Ocheretnaya in 2013.

Putin is rumoured to have been with his girlfriend since the early 2000s and reportedly share at least three children. The Russian President had divorced from his wife Lyudmila Ocheretnaya in 2013.

Also read: Putin may drag West in Ukraine war to win back support: US intelligence report

Also read: Putin may drag West in Ukraine war to win back support: US intelligence report

Meanwhile on the war front, Russian troops have intensified their attacks, killing several civilians. A barrage of more than 80 Russian missiles and a smaller number of exploding drones hit residential buildings and critical infrastructure across Ukraine on Thursday, killing six people and leaving hundreds of thousands without heat or electricity.

Meanwhile on the war front, Russian troops have intensified their attacks, killing several civilians. A barrage of more than 80 Russian missiles and a smaller number of exploding drones hit residential buildings and critical infrastructure across Ukraine on Thursday, killing six people and leaving hundreds of thousands without heat or electricity.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP