Vladimir Putin hints at ending Ukraine war soon after Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s US trip2 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 05:57 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia hopes for a speedy end to the Ukraine war as soon as possible.
The war in Ukraine should end as quickly as possible, according to Vladimir Putin, who has stated that Russia is aiming for a swift resolution. The Russian President told reporters that his goal is to end the conflict. “The sooner, the better," he added. This was the first time that Putin called it a “war" instead of calling it "a special military operation".